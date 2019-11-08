MEN'S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at UT Arlington
7 p.m. Saturday, College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
TULSA (1-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Joiner;6-3;4.0;4.0
G;Korita;6-5;0.0;2.0
G;Rachal;6-6;12.0;10.0
F;Horne;6-7;22.0;3.0
F;Igbanu;6-8;16.0;5.0
UT ARLINGTON (1-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Warren;5-9;3.0;5.0
G;Davis;6-2;8.0;5.0
F;Nouhi;6-6;2.0;3.0
F;Phillips;6-7;17.0;5.0
F;Narcis;6-9;6.0;5.0
Notes: Tulsa plays its first road game after opening the season Tuesday with an 80-72 win against Houston Baptist. The Hurricane had three double-digit scorers, led by Jeriah Horne's 22 points. ... UTA is coming off an 84-50 victory against UT Dallas in which the Mavs made 15 3-pointers, the third-most in program history. The Mavs also had 25 assists, the most in the Chris Ogden era. ... Last year, UTA went 17-16 and tied for second place in the Sun Belt.
-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World