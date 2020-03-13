The University of Tulsa basketball team was in Fort Worth, Texas, when its season abruptly ended.
Rather than prepare to play the following night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, the Hurricane headed back to campus Thursday afternoon.
“I’m just hurting for the kids the whole bus ride back,” coach Frank Haith said. “I’m thinking, did this really happen?”
After COVID-19 caused conference tournaments to be canceled across the country, the NCAA slammed the door on the season by eliminating all postseason play.
TU, which won 21 games and captured a share of the regular-season AAC title, was going to make its first postseason appearance since 2016, when none of the current players was on the roster.
The Hurricane likely needed a pair of victories in the league tournament to make the NCAA Tournament but would have easily made the NIT field. In a bracket posted Thursday by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, TU was projected as a No. 2 seed.
Instead, the season was over when the bus arrived at the Reynolds Center. Emotions spilled over, especially for seniors Lawson Korita and Martins Igbanu.
“You’ve got to hurt for those guys and all the things they went through, to finally have a chance to play in postseason and not be able to play,” Haith said. “It broke my heart.
“What I told them when we got back was we have nothing to be ashamed of. We had a championship season and no one can take that from us.”
TU celebrated its championship earlier in the week by cutting down the nets at the Reynolds Center, where a banner will be hung to recognize the league title. The team also will get championship rings.
“I am so grateful for my four years at the University of Tulsa,” Korita posted on Twitter on Friday. “I’m sad it had to end without an NCAA Tournament run, but I’m thankful to go out as conference champions.”
In a similar post in which he thanked coaches and fans, Igbanu said: “Finally a step away from the Promise Land just to lose it all, but I have learned since a kid that God always has a plan. ... I know we wanted more, but at the end of the day, we ended as champions.”
After also ending the seasons for spring sports the previous day, the NCAA on Friday announced eligibility relief for those athletes to give them this season back. Reportedly, the NCAA is contemplating options for athletes who played winter sports.
“I don’t know how it’s going to look or work, but it’s definitely generating some traction,” Haith said. “That would be an unprecedented move, but what happened to them was unprecedented.”
Haith said he would meet with his seniors in the coming days to gauge their interest in potentially staying another season. Barring their return and other players transferring, the Hurricane will have four of its top five scorers back in 2020-21.
TU also has two players, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Curtis Haywood II, who sat out as transfers this year; another guard, Keshawn Williams, who has signed; and a forward, Rodgerick Brown, who is verbally committed.
Regardless of exactly what his personnel will look like, Haith said the goal will be to build upon the unexpected success the team achieved after being picked to finish the conference 10th. Haith was selected coach of the year in the American, and Igbanu was sixth man of the year in addition to being first-team all-conference.
“We had an unbelievable year,” Haith said, “for where we were (at the start of the season) and where we ended up as, how well they played together and how tough they were and the resiliency they showed.
“We found our identity and everybody bought in. We played great defense and competed. I think we’ve got a culture and an identity that’s going to live on.”