After the Houston debacle three nights earlier resulted in a 33-point loss, the University of Tulsa was eager to deliver a convincing performance against another one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference.
“We all know what we’re playing for,” guard Darien Jackson said. “We have a chance to win the conference. We all decided to buy in because we know the last game wasn’t us. We wanted to show everybody that this is really who we are.”
Saturday’s version of the Hurricane was efficient on offense and relentless on defense, easily discarding SMU 79-57 at the Reynolds Center. With Houston losing at Memphis on Saturday, TU (18-9, 10-4) moved into a tie for second place with Cincinnati and within a half-game of the Cougars.
“We’ve got four games left,” coach Frank Haith said. “Tulane’s next (Tuesday night). We’ve just got to take care of business. We are in a position where we control our destiny. Just keep winning. That’s all you can do.”
Against a dangerous Mustangs team that entered averaging a league-leading 75 points, the Hurricane was content to force outside looks rather than allow inside touches. After Isiaha Mike hit three early 3s, the defense was faster on its closeouts, clamping down and allowing only five 3s the rest of the way.
“Our execution was great on defense,” guard Lawson Korita said. “We knew what we were doing. We got everybody talking. We didn’t have that last game ... but I felt like today we were all equipped with it.”
Forward Martins Igbanu poured in all 11 of his team’s points in a seven-minute span to put TU up by as many as eight in the first half. A 7-0 run midway through the second half provided double-digit separation that was never threatened.
During a lengthy drought for SMU, TU rattled off another nine unanswered points, including a dramatic steal and three-point play by Jackson. On a day when the jersey of Bobby “Bingo” Smith was retired and other legends in program history were recognized, the home team led by at least 20 points for the final four minutes.
Five Hurricane players scored nine points or more, led by Igbanu with 23 in addition to nine rebounds. Korita had 14 points, his fourth double-digit outing in five games, and Jackson added 12.
“I thought we executed extremely well offensively,” Haith said. “We didn’t turn the ball over. We played inside-out, which is important for us to have success.”