The University of Tulsa doubles team of Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner fell to Jaeda Daniel and Adrina Reami of N.C. State 8-7 (5) in the consolation semifinals of the Saint Francis ITA Women's All-American Championships on Saturday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
The Tulsa duo led by as much as three games at 6-3 before the Wolfpack rallied for a tie at 6-6. The teams exchanged games before advancing to the tiebreak.
The Golden Hurricane returns to action Thursday in Norman in the ITA Central Regional Championships.