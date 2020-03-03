For the University of Tulsa, the objective is simple: Win the next two games and win at least a share of a conference championship.
Ahead of road games at Temple on Wednesday and Wichita State on Sunday, the resilient Hurricane is in a tie with Houston for first place in the American Athletic Conference.
“We’re in a position where we can control our destiny,” coach Frank Haith said. “Just keep winning. That’s all you can do.”
By virtue of outlasting Tulane on Saturday, Tulsa (20-9, 12-4) locked up a top-three seed and first-round bye in the conference tournament, which starts March 12 in Fort Worth, Texas. In the preseason, the Hurricane was picked to finish 10th.
Despite its league success, there’s no guarantee the Hurricane could make the NCAA Tournament even with a regular-season championship because of a handful of resume-damaging defeats in nonconference play. TU is 82nd in the NET rankings and not projected into the field by any bracketologists.
“We just control what we can control, and that’s going out there and playing as hard as we can every day in practice and in games,” senior guard Lawson Korita said. “Wherever it goes from there, that’s where it goes. But we can just control what we can control.”
That starts with a crucial game in Philadelphia at Temple, where the Hurricane hasn’t prevailed since 2017. In five American meetings played there, the average margin of victory has been five points.
When the teams met Jan. 3, Tulsa pulled off a surprising 70-44 win to launch an unexpected championship-contender run in the league. The Owls were held to 27.7% accuracy from the field, which is its worst shooting performance of the season.
“We came in anticipating to get this win, to kind of change that mindset of coming out to Tulsa and playing bad games,” first-year Temple coach Aaron McKie told OwlsDaily after his team’s loss. “Quite honestly, we couldn’t solve the zone. And us taking 25 3-point shots is not going to solve it.”
For the Hurricane, that outcome was one of five in conference play determined by more than 20 points. Tulsa has been on the winning end of three of those, with the others being victories against Memphis (40 points) and SMU (22 points).
“We beat a good team,” Haith said after defeating Temple. “They’re talented. Quinton Rose is one of the best players in our league.”