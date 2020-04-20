NFL Combine Football

Tulsa defensive back Reggie Robinson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Trevis Gipson

DE, 6-3, 261

Projected draft round: Fifth

NFL.com grade: 6.22 (On a scale to 8.0). Good backup who could become starter.

NFL.com comparison: Roy Robertson-Harris

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): He's quite raw and in the dead center of his developmental phase, but it's hard not to get excited by the traits and flashes. Gipson was a late bloomer so he is still a little behind in his fundamentals and technique. He doesn't have go-to moves and counters, but the rush is real with a long, explosive first step and the athleticism and length to win the edge and harass the pocket. He needs better hand usage and lower body strength to handle himself at the point of attack, but he is a rangy tackler. Gipson isn't NFL-ready yet, but he's a potential diamond in the rough as a long-limbed defensive end in odd or even fronts.

Reggie Robinson II

CB, 6-1, 205

Projected draft round: Fourth

NFL.com grade: 5.80 (On a scale to 8.0). Backup/special-teamer.

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): The size, length and ball production offer up hope, but Robinson's lack of speed and athletic traits could prevent him from maintaining playmaking positioning as a pro. He has average instincts, but his length can be a disruptive factor in close quarters. If he can crank up his run-support intensity, he might get looks as a zone corner or a safety.

Thomas Bennett

P, 6-3, 182

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Manny Bunch

S, 6-1, 201

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Diamon Cannon

LB, 6-2, 230

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Cooper Edmiston

LB, 6-3, 241

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Chris Ivy

OT, 6-3, 296

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Brandon Johnson

S, 6-0, 186

Projected draft round: Undrafted

Keenen Johnson

WR, 6-1, 200

Projected draft round: Undrafted

