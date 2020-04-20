Trevis Gipson
DE, 6-3, 261
Projected draft round: Fifth
NFL.com grade: 6.22 (On a scale to 8.0). Good backup who could become starter.
NFL.com comparison: Roy Robertson-Harris
NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): He's quite raw and in the dead center of his developmental phase, but it's hard not to get excited by the traits and flashes. Gipson was a late bloomer so he is still a little behind in his fundamentals and technique. He doesn't have go-to moves and counters, but the rush is real with a long, explosive first step and the athleticism and length to win the edge and harass the pocket. He needs better hand usage and lower body strength to handle himself at the point of attack, but he is a rangy tackler. Gipson isn't NFL-ready yet, but he's a potential diamond in the rough as a long-limbed defensive end in odd or even fronts.
Reggie Robinson II
CB, 6-1, 205
Projected draft round: Fourth
NFL.com grade: 5.80 (On a scale to 8.0). Backup/special-teamer.
NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): The size, length and ball production offer up hope, but Robinson's lack of speed and athletic traits could prevent him from maintaining playmaking positioning as a pro. He has average instincts, but his length can be a disruptive factor in close quarters. If he can crank up his run-support intensity, he might get looks as a zone corner or a safety.
Thomas Bennett
P, 6-3, 182
Projected draft round: Undrafted
Manny Bunch
S, 6-1, 201
Projected draft round: Undrafted
Diamon Cannon
LB, 6-2, 230
Projected draft round: Undrafted
Cooper Edmiston
LB, 6-3, 241
Projected draft round: Undrafted
Chris Ivy
OT, 6-3, 296
Projected draft round: Undrafted
Brandon Johnson
S, 6-0, 186
Projected draft round: Undrafted
Keenen Johnson
WR, 6-1, 200
Projected draft round: Undrafted
NFL Combine: OU, OSU, TU and Oklahoma high school players invited since 2008