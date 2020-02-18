Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks scores a touchdown on a 40-yard run in the second quarter Saturday night against Memphis at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Brooks rushed for a game-high 156 yards in TU’s 42-41 loss. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
The University of Tulsa’s 2020 football schedule is complete.
The American Athletic Conference announced conference schedules for this upcoming season Tuesday. TU’s conference slate features two trips to the state of Florida and two Friday night games on an ESPN network.
The Golden Hurricane will travel to UCF on Oct. 3 to kick off AAC play and return to Florida on Oct. 23 to play South Florida. TU’s contest with USF will be its first of two consecutive Friday night games on an ESPN network. The Hurricane will host East Carolina the next week, Oct. 30.
The rest of TU’s conference schedule includes Cincinnati for homecoming, trips to Navy and Houston, and home games against SMU and Tulane.
“We have both Florida teams on the road,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said in a release. “Cincinnati has been outstanding the last two years, and Navy, with the turn-around they had last year, has nearly always been at the top of the west division. East Carolina has a lot of talent returning. SMU had a great season last year, and Tulane, also a bowl team last season, continues to reload. Then, we end the regular season with an always-tough Houston team on the road Thanksgiving weekend. Obviously, it’s going to be a very competitive conference schedule.”
The Hurricane’s nonconference slate includes Toledo (Sept. 5), Oklahoma State (Sept. 12), Northwestern State (Sept. 19) and Arkansas State (Sept. 26). TU will host Toledo to kick off the season before traveling to OSU and returning home for Northwestern State before three consecutive road games.
“Our preseason schedule is still very difficult with quality teams,” Montgomery said.
The first public appearance for the 2020 TU football team will be its spring game at 11:30 a.m. April 4.