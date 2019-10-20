Sitting at the two-win mark beyond the midpoint of the year, the clock is rapidly running out on the University of Tulsa’s hope of putting together a bounceback season.
“Time is not on our side, but I know that we’ve got to time to do this and go finish it off,” receiver Keylon Stokes said after the Hurricane’s 24-13 loss at No. 21 Cincinnati on Saturday.
TU, which is 7-24 since 2017, is two additional defeats from missing out on bowl eligibility for a third consecutive season. Five games remain and three are against opponents with only one or two losses, starting with Saturday’s home game against a Memphis team that manhandled Tulane last week.
“One of our big goals is being bowl-eligible, and we still have five opportunities to do that,” defensive end Trevis Gipson said. “Who’s to say that we can’t win out? It’s us against everybody right now -- Tulsa versus everybody -- and that’s what we’re going to harp on.”
Moral victories provide little if any comfort, but the Hurricane had multiple chances to prevail against ranked teams in its past two road games. Two weeks before the Cincinnati setback, TU stumbled at SMU in triple overtime after leading by 21 in the fourth quarter.
“I think we really are (close),” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We’re right there on the verge of it, but on the verge is not good enough. We’ve got to continue to keep growing and building and eliminating mistakes.
“There were too many of those especially early in the ballgame. We’ve got to do a better job of being more disciplined up front and not having those self-inflicted penalties and when you do that you and you can stay ahead of the chains we can play the way we want to play.”
After another error-filled outing, TU continues to lead FBS in penalties (10.7 per game) and penalty yardage (89 yards per game). Three of the team’s five false starts occurred on the first two drives while the Bearcats were building a 10-0 advantage.
The Hurricane’s struggles up front have resulted in TU ranking 124th out of 130 teams in sacks allowed with 3.71 per game and led to catastrophic fumbles by unprotected quarterback Zach Smith. Although the offensive line had to replace four veterans with inexperienced underclassmen heading into the season, that excuse is no longer valid after playing together for seven games.
“They’ve got enough experience now,” Montgomery said. “This ain’t the first team that’s barking and shifting and moving (to cause false starts). We’re on a silent count, so you ought to be hearing nothing but what’s going on back there. For us, we’ve just got to be more disciplined and manage it.”
With three consecutive losses in American Athletic Conference play, TU is in last place in the loaded West Division standings and will need a dramatic turnaround to finish any higher.
“Our team as a whole, we love adverse moments because it makes us grow and not only does it make us grow, it gives us an opportunity to prove how strong we are,” Gipson said. “This is another game (at Cincinnati) where we faced adversity and next week we’ll have to come out and give it everything we can as we have this season.”