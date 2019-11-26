Even after 27 years, University of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery still can’t describe what emotions one of his linebackers, Cooper Edmiston, will experience this week.
Edmiston isone of 16 TU seniors who will end his college career against East Carolina at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be plenty of other “lasts” before that game kicks off — the last practice, the last team meeting, the last weekly news conference.
Defensive end Trevis Gipson started savoring those last instances last week as he prepared for his final home game at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
For Edmiston, who led TU in tackles on senior night, he’s just trying to finish this week before the emotions set in.
“I’m sure those emotions will hit me after the game, just after I kind of detach and sit back and realize everything that’s happened,” Edmiston said. “I’m just looking forward to this one last game right now.”
Montgomery finished his final week as a quarterback for Tarleton State in 1993 before pursuing coaching. Since then, he has witnessed players go through the same thing he did through a coach’s eyes.
“It’s hard to describe,” Montgomery said. “Everything you’ve done has kind of led up to this point. All of us are fortunate to be able to play at the next level, and you’re always hoping there’s more to come. For me, obviously I knew mine was done. But still, so much of yourself is wrapped up into this game. It’s difficult to think you’re never gonna strap on those pads again and never have an opportunity to play in those kind of games.
“That feeling that you get — especially after a big win — the emotions of a locker room, going through things like that together as a group of men when you’re talking about offseason and all those things. You’re sitting there saying that I don’t wanna get up this morning and work out, I don’t wanna have to run when I have to run, but then when it’s all said and done, you’re looking back on that time. The camaraderie that you have in that locker room, and knowing the guys that you worked and fought with all the way through, there’s no other feeling like that. You can’t find it anywhere else. I don’t care what job you’re at. Even as a coach you don’t get that same feeling. It’s special, and it’s always tough when it’s all said and done.”