Games against Power Five opponents Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Washington and Oklahoma highlight the 2021-23 schedules for TU and coach Philip Montgomery. GREG THOMPSON/for the Tulsa World

With the addition of home games against UC Davis in 2021 and Jacksonville State in 2022, the University of Tulsa has finalized its nonconference football schedules through 2023.

In 2021, TU will kick off the season at home against UC Davis on Thursday, Sept. 2, before a pair of road games at Oklahoma State (Sept. 11) and Ohio State (Sept. 18), followed by a home game against Arkansas State (Sept. 25).

The 2022 campaign opens at Wyoming (Sept. 3) then returns to H.A. Chapman Stadium for consecutive home games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 10) and Jacksonville State (Sept. 17). The Hurricane closes the non-league schedule on the road against Ole Miss (Sept. 24).

In 2023, TU plays at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 2, travels to face the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 on Sept. 9 and hosts Oklahoma on Sept. 16. The return game at Northern Illinois is Sept. 23.

This fall, the Hurricane has home games against Toledo (Sept. 5) and Northwestern State (Sept. 19) and road games against OSU (Sept. 12) and Arkansas State (Sept. 26).

TU football nonconference schedules

2021

Sept. 2: UC Davis

Sept. 11: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 18: at Ohio State

Sept. 25: Arkansas State

2022

Sept. 3: at Wyoming

Sept. 10: Northern Illinois

Sept. 17: Jacksonville State

Sept. 24: at Ole Miss

2023

Sept. 2: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 9: at Washington

Sept. 16: Oklahoma

Sept. 23: at Northern Illinois

Tags

