With the addition of home games against UC Davis in 2021 and Jacksonville State in 2022, the University of Tulsa has finalized its nonconference football schedules through 2023.
Games against Power Five opponents Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Washington and Oklahoma highlight the Hurricane’s 2021-23 schedules.
In 2021, TU will kick off the season at home against UC Davis on Thursday, Sept. 2, before a pair of road games at Oklahoma State (Sept. 11) and Ohio State (Sept. 18), followed by a home game against Arkansas State (Sept. 25).
The 2022 campaign opens at Wyoming (Sept. 3) then returns to H.A. Chapman Stadium for consecutive home games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 10) and Jacksonville State (Sept. 17). The Hurricane closes the non-league schedule on the road against Ole Miss (Sept. 24).
In 2023, TU plays at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 2, travels to face the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 on Sept. 9 and hosts Oklahoma on Sept. 16. The return game at Northern Illinois is Sept. 23.
This fall, the Hurricane has home games against Toledo (Sept. 5) and Northwestern State (Sept. 19) and road games against OSU (Sept. 12) and Arkansas State (Sept. 26).
TU football nonconference schedules
2021
Sept. 2: UC Davis
Sept. 11: at Oklahoma State
Sept. 18: at Ohio State
Sept. 25: Arkansas State
2022
Sept. 3: at Wyoming
Sept. 10: Northern Illinois
Sept. 17: Jacksonville State
Sept. 24: at Ole Miss
2023
Sept. 2: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 9: at Washington
Sept. 16: Oklahoma
Sept. 23: at Northern Illinois