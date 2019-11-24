There was nothing unique about University of Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston’s senior night.
Edmiston was one of 16 seniors honored before TU’s 24-14 loss to Houston on Saturday night. Obviously being recognized before a game was new, but what Edmiston did afterward was what he’s done his entire career—lead the Golden Hurricane defense, as Edmiston led TU with 13 tackles against the Cougars.
“I gotta credit a lot to my teammates — they’re taking on blocks for me, allowing me to make those plays,” Edmiston said. “Something I just pride myself on is trying to get to the football every play, and ultimately, I guess that’s what I’ve done.”
Going into Saturday’s game, Edmiston was not only the Hurricane’s leading tackler this season, but also had more than any other player in the American Athletic Conference with 86. The day ended with Edmiston still atop both lists with 99 tackles this year.
Edmiston led TU in tackles last season, too, with 113. He also recorded four interceptions, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles as a junior.
“Coop’s been just a solid rock for us,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that through the last several years, he’s had over 100 tackles every year. Last year, he had all the turnovers and things that went along with that.”
In between senior night festivities and kickoff, Edmiston was one of four senior standouts that Montgomery named a team captain for the pregame coin toss. The other three were defensive end Trevis Gipson, offensive tackle Chris Ivy Jr. and receiver Keenen Johnson.
“Coop has been a great linebacker, but more importantly, just been a great leader,” Montgomery said. “He does it in a lot of different ways. He’s not as vocal as some of those other guys, but Coop is steady. Coop gets his job done and you can always trust on Coop to his level of play. There’s no ups and downs to it. He’s very consistent about what he is and what he does.”