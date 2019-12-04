Five University of Tulsa players' efforts from this season were recognized Wednesday when the American Athletic Conference announced its all-conference teams.
Senior defensive standouts Trevis Gipson and Reggie Robinson II earned spots on the first team, while running back Shamari Brooks, linebacker Zaven Collins and linebacker Cooper Edmiston were listed on the second team.
Gipson was fifth in the conference with eight sacks and 15 tackles-for-loss at defensive end. He also had 49 tackles.
Robinson, a corner back, was a conference leader in passes defended (17), interceptions (four) and pass breakups (13).
To keep the defensive trend going, Edmiston and Collins were No. 1 and No. 3 in tackles, respectively, in the AAC on their way to second-team honors. Edmiston finished the season with 106 tackles, making it three years in a row he recorded more than 100 tackles.
Brooks was the only TU offensive player recognized Wednesday. Brooks, a junior from Union High School, rushed for 1,046 yards and six touchdowns.
Of those earning postseason recognition, Brooks and Collins are the only ones expected to return to TU next season, as the rest are seniors.