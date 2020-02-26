There were no questions about who would be the University of Tulsa’s starting quarterback Wednesday at coach Philip Montgomery’s first news conference of spring football.
For the first time since 2016, TU will not go through a quarterback battle during spring practice, which starts Sunday, with Zach Smith returning for his senior season.
“It’s the first time since Year 2 for me that we’ve got our returning quarterback,” Montgomery said. “I’m excited about that.”
The only other quarterback to start two seasons under Montgomery was Dane Evans, who played during Montgomery’s first two seasons with TU in 2015 and 2016. Evans’ production actually dropped from Year 1 to Year 2, but the Golden Hurricane improved from 6-7 in 2015 to 10-3 the next year, which was the last time TU made a bowl game.
“I think back to those guys that have gotten to experience Year 2 within what we do offensively,” Montgomery said. “As I look back to their growth and maturity and what they were able to do, those same expectations, I feel like, are sitting on Zach right now, and I know he’s up to the challenge. But it takes everyone around us to get that done.”
Smith beat out Seth Boomer and Davis Brin for the starting job last year after a battle that wasn’t decided until TU’s season opener against Michigan State. He went on to start every game, passing for 3,279 yards and 19 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. This season, there will be no question who will take TU’s first snap against Toledo on Sept. 5.
“Having your starter back, there’s a true set leader on that side of the football,” Montgomery said. “The way that you operate within that, guys understand, ‘Hey, this is the guy that’s gonna take the majority of the reps, he’s gonna be with the ones, I’m trying to get timing down with those guys.’
“I think it just lays out a little bit different plan for you from that standpoint, and I think guys start gelling faster than when you’re kind of battling two guys. They’re working through that process and everybody’s trying to figure that part of it out. You just get more reps, more time to click, more time to gel, and I think things come together a little better.”
Along with Smith, TU also returns every running back. Every receiver except Keenen Johnson, who graduated, also returns.
“Those guys, another year under their belt, another year of working together, and I expect great things from them,” Montgomery said.