Apparently, University of Tulsa football players are bench pressing pets and squatting siblings compared to the usual weights at Case Athletic Complex.
The COVID-19 pandemic has everyone quarantined, including college football players and coaches, forcing them to get creative in how they work out to stay in shape and prepare for the upcoming season while stranded at home while campuses are closed.
“We’ve been talking to our guys about trying to find unique ways for them to stay in shape while they’re away from us,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said via video teleconference last Tuesday. “Gyms are all closed down and you can’t get into your high school, you might not be able to get into the park, or maybe your high school practice field or playing field. So you’ve kind of gone back to the old school days where you’re out on the street running or you’re in a field running. You don’t have weights at your house, so, ‘Hey, you got a water can? You got a 5-gallon bucket? Can you put rocks in that? Can you put water in that? Can you put sand in that?’ Doing the Herschel Walker routine where, OK, I got body squats, I got pushups, I got sit-ups and I gotta go run, and that’s all I really have at my disposal.”
Montgomery said he has communicated regularly with Erich Anthony, TU’s Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, to make sure athletes get a new weekly workout routine every Sunday. That routine is obviously modified, though, depending on what each player has access to, leading to creative ways to complete each workout. Modifications have included lifting large dogs, putting a younger sibling on each shoulder, and a lot of sand, rocks and water in place of weights.
“(Anthony) and his staff have done a really good job of just, obviously, here’s the blanket workout, but as you as an individual, ‘Hey, coach, I don’t have that.’ Hit me up, and I’ll explain another way you can do it maybe with what you have around your house, your place, whatever that might be,” Montgomery said.
Players’ health and safety are the biggest concerns in the possibility of the upcoming football season being canceled. There’s still no timetable for when athletes will be allowed back on campus with equipment they need to get back into playing shape, and some universities are even closing their campuses through the summer. Players usually start summer workouts on campus in early June, with practices beginning in early August.
“I think you’re gonna have to bring guys in and you’re gonna have to put some type of fitness test in front of them to kind of get a real true gauge of where they’re at, and then start building from there,” Montgomery said. “Back in the old days when you kind of went through, those guys went home in the summer and they all got jobs, and then they came back and they were supposed to work out, but back then you’re having two-a-days and three-a-days, and not saying that’s good and I think we need to go back to that, but you had a lot more opportunities to get guys in shape as you worked across it. I think you just got to be smart. You don’t want to go so fast that you’re going to potentially have more injuries because they are not in good enough shape to be able to play this game with the way we need to play it. I think there’s gonna be some give and take from an NCAA standpoint, allowing us maybe a little bit more time here and there and also giving us a little bit more time before the season starts to make sure guys are ready.”
Another aspect of coaches and players being separated is that athletes don’t have anyone watching every rep — meaning they can either slack or get ahead of those who are.
“That’s what we’ve been talking to them about, not only educationally but athletically,” Montgomery said. “Again, the better we handle this, it’s going to show up, and we’ve got to stay connected and you’ve got to find a way to make your part to happen.
“I understand, hey, you don’t have access to a gym and you’re having to do body squats or you’re having to lift your dog or whatever it might be, but I promise you everybody’s got some type of road, whether it’s paved or it’s dirt in front of it, you’ve got a road in front of you that you can go out and run on. As long as you’re staying 6 feet from the person beside you or in front of you or behind you, you can still go out and run and there’s nothing stopping you from that. If I come back in great cardio shape, the weight room part of it, we’ll just add that back into it. But if I can come back in cardio shape, then the rest of it will come in a whole lot easier.”