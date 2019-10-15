Silence could be the answer to the University of Tulsa’s penalty problem.
Through six games, the Golden Hurricane has more penalties against it than any other team in the country this season with 63 for 529 yards. The next is Cincinnati, which TU plays Saturday, with 61 penalties. TU averages 10.5 flags a game, while the Bearcats average 10.17.
“We've just got to be more disciplined up front,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “A lot of our penalties are coming off of illegal motion-type things. We've got to do a better job of being more disciplined up there. I think six of our penalties (against Navy on Saturday) were off of that. You just can't hurt yourself that way. And so, obviously, we're drilling it and working it, doing all the things we can to help stop that.”
But, because it’s traveling to Cincinnati this weekend to a more hostile environment, the Hurricane could commit fewer penalties in a matchup between the two most penalized teams in the country.
“I don't think it'll be a problem this week as much because, obviously, you're going to Cincinnati on the road,” Montgomery said. “It'll be a very loud crowd, so we’ll have to be silent, and you've got to be locked into it. We'll be focused on that throughout the week.”
A potentially loud crowd supporting the No. 21 Bearcats will force TU to use a silent count on offense, meaning, instead of plays starting off quarterback Zach Smith’s verbal cadence, the offense will go when he claps.
“’The clap’ really helps us because we're not having to listen to words,” offensive tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin said. “We’re just listening for a sound. It helps us play a lot faster and just not think as much.”
This is also a strategy the Hurricane implements when defenses, such as Navy in TU’s last game, shift and change fronts a lot. That causes more commands to be shouted while players are also flying around.
“When people are doing that kind of thing, and we’re on verbal, that makes it a little bit harder for us to just listen to words, just because when we’re hearing words, sometimes that stuff gets mixed up,” Gadlin said. “We use ‘the clap’ in order so that we don’t have to listen to just somebody speaking.”
TU switched from a verbal cadence to a clap late in the loss to Navy on Saturday because its defensive shifts were causing issues. The Hurricane also used a silent count against Michigan State in the first game of the season because of the potential noise from a large crowd, and again against SMU in Dallas, but more because of shifts, not the environment.
In the three games the Hurricane has used a verbal count — against San Jose State, Oklahoma State and Wyoming — TU averaged 11.7 penalties. But even though a silent count seems to benefit TU’s penalty numbers, Montgomery said the team performs better when it can use a verbal count and Smith is able to control the offense better.
“We just got to be able to lock in and focus on those things because — our understanding as an offense or for us as an offense — whenever we're locked in and we're focused and we’re rolling, and we're not beating ourselves, we're really, really good,” Gadlin said.