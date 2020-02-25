TU Football

TU's QB Zach Smith throws against Memphis at the University of Tulsa's Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 26, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Starting in 2025, the University of Tulsa football team will play Army four years in a row. 

TU announced Tuesday that the Golden Hurricane and Army agreed to a four-game series that will start in 2025 at West Point, New York. The Hurricane will host the series Sept. 19, 2026, and Oct. 21, 2028 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. TU also hosts Oklahoma State in 2026 and 2028. 

TU and Army have met only once before — a 49-29 Hurricane victory in 2007. 

Series schedule

Sept. 13, 2025: at Army

Sept. 19, 2026: at TU

Nov. 13, 2027: at Army

Oct. 21, 2028: at TU

