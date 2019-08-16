University of Tulsa football fans will get to watch at least three quarterbacks play Saturday.
TU hosts its annual Tulsa Football Fan Fest from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Although the event features activities for kids, free posters and an autograph session, the morning will start with an open scrimmage. The scrimmage will be the public’s first opportunity to see the 2019 Hurricane team in action before its season begins Aug. 30 on the road against Michigan State.
Who will start that game at quarterback has been the biggest storyline of TU’s preseason.
“There’s good competition,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “We haven’t nailed it down who the starter is gonna be, but I really like the direction of our quarterback room and what they’re producing on the field right now.”
Baylor transfer Zach Smith and last season’s starter, Seth Boomer, have been the prominent names involved in the position battle, but Montgomery said Tuesday that redshirt freshman Davis Brin is also among those competing for the job.
Brin, from Boerne Champion High School in Texas, has been splitting reps with Smith and Boomer during fall camp.
“Davis has always been in (the competition). He really has,” Montgomery said. “We redshirted him last year, didn’t get an opportunity to really put him in a game, except for the UConn game. He kind of came in for just a little bit. But (he's) just a young guy with a good arm about him, got one of the quickest releases we have in the room, has done a great job at studying and preparing himself. Again, it’s providing competition within the room.”
Other than the quarterback battle, how TU will recover from back-to-back subpar seasons has been the biggest question about this team. TU went 3-9 last season and 2-10 the year before. Despite the woes, Montgomery still has faith the club will get a solid turnout at Fan Fest and throughout the season.
“It’s a blessing to have the support that we have,” Montgomery said. “As you look back at those two seasons, there was some trying times, obviously, within those, yet our fans stayed true, our team stays true to each other. We understand we’re gonna continue to fight this uphill battle. …
“But it’s about us being who we are. We’re the smallest Division I school in America. Our fans are loyal to us, we’re loyal to them. We want to produce for them, just like we want to produce for our city. Our guys, they take that to heart, and it means something to them.”