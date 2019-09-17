Shemarr Robinson said the University of Tulsa wants the money and the win.
The Hurricane started its season on the road against then-No. 18 Michigan State. TU lost 28-7 but was paid $1.2 million for the trip. Pay for play has become common to entice smaller schools, such as TU, to travel and play larger-school opponents they are, on paper, overmatched by.
“I think we enjoy it,” Robinson, a senior defensive tackle, said. “Going down to Michigan State, I just felt like the camaraderie within us — like nobody was really nervous or scared. Usually small schools go play for money games. But we try to win every game. It’s not no money games. We’re trying to make some money. We’re trying to win every game.”
But things have not gotten any easier since Week 1 for TU. The Hurricane’s last game was against Big 12 foe Oklahoma State, which handed TU a 40-21 loss at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
TU coach Philip Montgomery was asked plenty before the season started about the difficulty of his team’s schedule —largely because of the Michigan State and OSU games. But it took only one week to realize that the road in front of the Hurricane was even rougher waters than first believed, as all four teams on TU’s nonconference scheduled started the season with victories.
With TU’s last nonconference foe, Wyoming, being 3-0, the Hurricane will conclude its nonconference schedule having not played a team with a loss before their matchup. The Cowboys’ three wins include a home victory over SEC member Missouri in Week 1.
Every time Montgomery has been asked about the difficulty of his team’s schedule this season, he’s laughed or chuckled, whether it's out of frustration or nervousness. And after that, he’s always quick to then point to what’s ahead when TU starts conference play Oct. 5 against an undefeated SMU team.
“Obviously our preseason competition has been extremely stout,” Montgomery said. “But let’s not lose focus on what our conference is doing right now, too. Every game in conference is gonna be a battle. There’s not a team, in my opinion, as you look down our list, there’s nobody on there you just feel like you’re gonna line up and just play and be fine. It’s gonna be a battle every week.”