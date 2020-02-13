The University of Tulsa has a date set for its spring football game.
TU announced Thursday that its spring game will be at 11:30 a.m. April 4 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Spring practice will start March 1 for the Golden Hurricane, with 15 practices scheduled around the school's Spring Break.
The Hurricane will kick off its 2020 season with a home game against Toledo on Sept. 5 after going 4-8 last year. TU returns nine offensive starters and four defensive starters.
Photo gallery: TU's 2019 spring football game
Tulsa's CJ Larry tackles JuanCarlos Santana during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa quarterbacks (from left) Davis Brin, Brandon Marquardt and Zach Smith talk during a break in the spring game. Brin is competing with Smith, a transfer from Baylor, and Seth Boomer, last year’s starter, for the starting job. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Tulsa junior quarterback Zach Smith connected with Keylon Stokes on two long touchdown passes Saturday in the spring game. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Allie Green and Grant Sawyer tackle Keylon Stokes during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Keylon Stokes secures a catch during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Malik Rodgers secures a catch while being tackled by Abe Anderson during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Brandon Johnson defends a pass intended for Imiee Jackson during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes secures one of his seven catches and runs for extra yardage Saturday during the Golden Hurricane’s spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium. Stokes’ 60- and 63-yard touchdown receptions were highlights for the offense. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Freshman running back Elijah Lucas (center), who rushed for 37 yards, is hit by Justin Wright (right) during Tulsa’s spring game Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa offensive linemen relax during an intermission during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Josh Stewart stretches during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer avoids an attempted tackle by a defender during Tulsa’s spring game Saturday. The third-year sophomore from Collinsville was 12-of-21 passing for 66 yards and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown.
IAN MAULE/
Tulsa World
Tulsa players celebrate with Ceylon Stokes after his touchdown catch during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa players celebrate with Keylon Stokes after his touchdown catch during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Zach Smith and the rest of the Tulsa quarterbacks got in some extra work Thursday after the Hurricane’s first practice of the fall. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
A Tulsa fans walks towards their seat during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Receiver Keylon Stokes (left), who caught seven passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, fights through an attempted tackle by Connor Kelley during Tulsa’s spring game Saturday at H.A Chapman Stadium. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa quarterback's Davis Brin, Brandon Marquardt, and Seth Boomer talk during an intermission during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Davis Brin attempts a pass during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Seth Boomer attempts a pass during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Malik Rodgers secures a catch while being tackled by Abe Anderson during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Davis Brin scrambles for yards during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ashley Boomer, of Collinsville, kisses her son, Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer, while he signs autographs after the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa offensive tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin, a freshman from Arlington, Texas, holds his sister, Riaun, after the Golden Hurricane’s spring game Saturday at H.A Chapman Stadium. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie (center) watches his unit perform Saturday in the spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium. “We’re going to be ready and willing” to carry the team, he said. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fans wait in line to get autographs from Tulsa players after the spring game Saturday at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Seth Boomer attempts a pass during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa’s Zaven Collins runs through drills before the University of Tulsa’s Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Davis Brin scrambles for yards during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Seth Boomer signs an autograph for his mother, Ashley, after the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Redshirt freshman Davis Brin is in the competition for Tulsa’s starting quarterback job, coach Philip Montgomery says. “Davis has always been in (the competition). He really has,” Montgomery said.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's X'Zauvea Gadlin holds his sister, Riaun, of Grand Prairie,Texas, after the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Malik Jackson prays with his teammates after the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Zach Smith runs the ball during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Hollis Thomas, of Tulsa, adjusts his football helmet while playing catch after the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Joseph Gillespie, Tulsa’s linebackers coach the past four years, was promoted to defensive coordinator following the retirement of veteran Bill Young. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Tulsa's Justin Wright signs a poster for a fan after the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Justin Wright runs through drills before the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fans wait in line to get autographs from Tulsa players after the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa's Joseph Breedlove III secures a catch while going out of bounds during the University of Tulsa's Spring Football Game at H.A Chapman Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
