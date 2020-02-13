TU Football

The University of Tulsa has a date set for its spring football game. 

TU announced Thursday that its spring game will be at 11:30 a.m. April 4 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Spring practice will start March 1 for the Golden Hurricane, with 15 practices scheduled around the school's Spring Break. 

The Hurricane will kick off its 2020 season with a home game against Toledo on Sept. 5 after going 4-8 last year. TU returns nine offensive starters and four defensive starters. 

