University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery couldn’t help but look forward to the Golden Hurricane’s next game, even if there is an extra week before.
After slipping past Wyoming 24-21 on Saturday, TU gets the next week off before playing SMU on Oct. 5 in Dallas. The bye week will be the Hurricane’s first chance to rest since starting fall camp Aug. 1.
“We’ve been going since Aug. 1 and pushing really, really hard in fall camp, and then you know what our schedule has been,” Montgomery said. “We’ve played physical games. We’ve played 60 minutes of physical games, and it’s going to be good to have a break right here, try to freshen them back up a little bit, and then get ready for conference play.”
TU finished its four-game nonconference schedule rather unscathed when it comes to health. But even without any major injuries to players, the Hurricane is still not 100% after almost two months of football.
“I know we are (banged up), too,” Montgomery said. “We need a week to try to get back healthy again.”
A week without creating a game plan also means time for TU to focus on itself, especially with a young offensive line. Three offensive linemen made their first career start this season. Although the inexperienced front has shown improvement each week, the Hurricane let quarterback Zach Smith get sacked seven times against Wyoming on Saturday.
Smith has also shown improvement each game, knocking rust off after sitting out last season because of NCAA transfer rules. With the run game halted Saturday, TU had its best day through the air this season. Smith passed for 354 yards and two touchdowns.
“We are going to keep doing what we’re doing,” Smith said. “We need to clean up some stuff up front on the run game and passing to receivers. Hopefully we get everyone healthy and get ready for SMU.”