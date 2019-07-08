River Spirit Casino Grand Ballroom is the new home for the Golden Hurricane Football Kickoff Luncheon. The annual event, which signals the beginning of the college football season for The University of Tulsa, is scheduled for noon on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery will present the 2019 Golden Hurricane to the public. The deadline to purchase tickets is July 30. To RSVP, call the Golden Hurricane Club office at 918-631-2651 or email Denisha-garner@utulsa.edu.
Tickets are $40 per person, $350 for a table sponsorship (table of 10; up to 6 guests seated with student-athletes and/or staff, space permitting), and $40 for a student-athlete sponsorship.
River Spirit Casino is located at 8330 Riverside Parkway in south Tulsa. Valet parking is complimentary to all luncheon guests.
Tulsa opens the 2019 season with road games at Michigan State and San Jose State before opening the home campaign on Sept. 14, in the Bank of Oklahoma Turnpike Classic against Oklahoma State in a 2:30 p.m. kick-off at Chapman Stadium.
Various season ticket plans are still available for Tulsa’s six-game home schedule.
Season tickets start as low as $100, while Mazzio’s Family Fun Zone tickets are available beginning at $150 for one adult and one child. Additional adult and youth tickets can be purchased as part of the Family Fun Zone package. Three-game mini-plan ticket packages that include the OSU (Sept. 14), Navy (Oct. 12) and UCF (Nov. 8) games are priced at $90, $130, $150 and $170.
All season ticket options can be purchased online at TulsaHurricane.com, by calling 918-631-GoTU (4688) or stopping by the Reynolds Center athletic ticket office, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (on Fridays in July, the ticket office closes at noon).
A limited number of Suites and Club Seats in the ONEOK Suites and Club Level H.A. Chapman Commons Press Box are still available. For information about suites and club seats, contact Jerry Ostroski at 918-631-3093 or email jerry-ostroski@utulsa.edu.