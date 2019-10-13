The crowd at H.A. Chapman Stadium cheered louder than usual when the ball sailed between the yellow uprights and into the net propped behind.
Jacob Rainey’s 41-yard field goal at the 7:29 mark in the first quarter was the first points of the game in the University of Tulsa’s 45-17 loss to Navy on Saturday. The make was Rainey’s first after missing three in a row, including one earlier in the contest. As a team, TU had missed four straight before that.
Navy fumbled the opening kickoff, and the Golden Hurricane recovered to start the game with stellar field position on the Midshipmen’s 18-yard line. But after three plays and no first down, Rainey missed a 30-yard attempt. Of Rainey’s three straight misses, it was the only one from less than 40 yards.
“Well, the one that we, quote, missed, actually got tipped and blocked, and I think it would have went in,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said after the game. “I mean, I think after that Jacob did OK. Just got to do a better job of sealing some things up over there on the side.”
Rainey’s skid started in TU’s previous game — a three-overtime loss to then-No. 24 SMU in Dallas. He missed a 44-yard attempt, which would have been a career long, late in the third quarter. Rainey then missed a potential game-winning 43-yard field goal in the second overtime.
TU missed another potential game-winner in the next overtime — a 42-yarder by Zack Long. The kick was Long’s first career field-goal attempt. Montgomery said after the game that Rainey didn’t make that attempt because he hurt himself the kick before. If not for the injury, Montgomery said he would have sent Rainey out for the attempt.
Rainey has made 55.6% of his field-goal attempts, with a long of 41 yards, in his first college season.
“But with kickers — and this is whatever level you're working with — it's all about confidence, and those guys have got to feel confident about what they're doing, trust their technique and continue to work,” Montgomery said. “And I know they're working extremely hard every day in practice, and so are we trying to make sure that we got them in the best situation they can be in.”