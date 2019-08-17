Seth Boomer wasn’t getting a chance to sit down.
Maybe it was because he’s a local kid from Collinsville, or because he plays the most popular position on a football field. When the University of Tulsa’s scrimmage ended Saturday, prompting the autograph session of the Tulsa Football Fan Fest at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the line of fans flowed through Boomer, who is competing to be the Hurricane’s starting quarterback.
Boomer eventually scooted his chair back and out of the way since he wasn’t going to be able to sit anyway between signing posters and posing for pictures. But he never stopped smiling -- even between each picture request -- because at one point, Boomer was the kid asking for the autograph.
“You grew up doing the same thing,” Boomer said. “To be able to do that, it’s a blessing.”
Boomer was TU’s starting quarterback for the final eight games last season as a freshman. This preseason, he’s been competing to get the job again against Zach Smith and Davis Brin. Smith sat out last season after transferring from Baylor and Brin redshirted.
Smith and Boomer talked to media after the Hurricane’s second scrimmage of the preseason. Both were questioned about the position battle, with reporters asking the quarterbacks to evaluate their performance, or if they thought a certain player pulled ahead of the rest of the group during the scrimmage.
“Me and (Boomer) both had pretty good days out here today,” Smith said. “I feel like we both missed a couple of things here and there, but we’re both coming out here and competing. We had a good day; just gonna keep moving forward with it.”
Saturday was the first time the public got to see the quarterback competition and this season’s Hurricane football team firsthand. TU coach Philip Montgomery was disappointed in the offense last week after the Hurricane’s first scrimmage, which was closed. The TU defense overshadowed the offense again Saturday, but Montgomery was still more pleased with his team’s most recent performance.
“Defensively, (the team) is exactly where I want them to be,” Montgomery said. “Offensively, I think we’ve made some really good strides. We had a really good week of practice. We've got to continue to translate what we’re doing in practices into these game-type situations. It always takes offenses a little bit longer at this time of the year. It doesn’t matter what level you’re talking about.”
With Saturday’s scrimmage in the past, TU will not play in front of fans again until Aug. 30, when the Hurricane travels to East Lansing, Michigan, to kick off the season against Michigan State.
“We always come out here and practice, but we never have any fans,” defensive end Trevis Gipson said. “We may have a couple of dogs here and there, but we never get any fans. To hear our hard work is paying off and know the fans appreciate it, it really meant a lot to us.”