University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery and his wife, Ashli, are using the build-up to football season to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
Through Monday, the Montgomerys are matching donations up to $10,000 for the Tulsa Walk to End Alzheimer's, which will be Sept. 21 at Veterans Park. To donate, visit tulsawalk.org.
"We are challenging the Tulsa community to donate to the walk and we are going to match $10,000 of it," Ashli Montgomery said. "It can be to any team or people can start their own team.
"It doesn't have to be to Team Sandra Jean, which is in honor of Philip's mom. We just want to try to jump-start the fundraising for the Tulsa event and let people know about it."
At Saturday's fan fest at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Ashli Montgomery will sell raffle tickets for a TU t-shirt quilt she made. The tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
To use her hobby as a platform to raise awareness and educate others about Alzheimer's, Montgomery launched a nonprofit, Quilt 2 End ALZ.
"I love quilting and I wanted to do Alzheimer's work, so I put them together," she said. "If I'm quilting and using quilts as fundraisers anyway, I might as well give it its own identity."
Quilt 2 End ALZ is sponsoring this year's Alzheimer's Awareness game, set for Nov. 8 against UCF.