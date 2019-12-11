It was still a little less than two weeks before the College Football Playoff field would be announced, but everyone in the room at the University of Tulsa’s last weekly news conference of the season already knew a team from the American Athletic Conference wouldn’t be one of the four to get in.
“I would like to see (the playoff) expand,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said then. “I think that would help teams from our conference have an opportunity to get in the landscape of that.”
A team from the AAC has never made the CFP, even when UCF went undefeated back-to-back seasons in 2017-18.
On Sunday, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma were announced as this season’s CFP participants. OU is the only team in the field with a loss and slipped in after earning the last spot with an overtime win over Baylor in the Big 12 championship game. OU, Baylor and Utah, which lost the Pac-12 championship game to Oregon, were three teams being seriously considered for the final playoff spot heading into championship weekend, assuming then-No. 4 Georgia didn’t knock off LSU in the SEC title game and create chaos.
Of those three one-loss teams vying for the last playoff spot, Baylor was ranked the lowest at No. 7. The next one-loss team in the CFP rankings was No. 17 Memphis of the AAC, followed by Boise State of the Mountain West at No. 19 and the Sun Belt’s Appalachian State at No. 21.
Memphis didn’t budge in the latest rankings after beating then-No. 20 Cincinnati in the AAC championship game Saturday. Of those three “Group of 5” one-loss teams that claimed conference titles, Appalachian State was the only one to move after championship weekend — up one spot to No. 20, replacing Cincinnati.
Memphis will be the only non-Power 5 school playing in a New Year’s Six bowl this season, taking on No. 10 Penn State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28. That’s a sign that if a “Group of 5” team ever does slip into the CFP, it’ll probably come from the AAC, but most likely not without expansion.
“I hate to even use the term, but that “Group setting,” I think our conference, no doubt, should be in the Cotton Bowl this year, whoever that is,” Montgomery said. “You look at the level of competition in our conference, and then what we've done in the preseason parts of it, I don't think there's any question that whatever that next team is, it should be coming from our conference.”