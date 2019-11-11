UCF at Tulsa

Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson II (left) tackles UCF wide receiver Gabriel Davis Friday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Tulsa football players Reggie Robinson II and Thomas Bennett earned American Athletic Conference player of the week honors on Monday for their efforts in the Golden Hurricane's 34-31 win over UCF on Friday night.

Robinson, the AAC defensive player of the week, totaled five tackles -- all solo -- three pass breakups and a fourth-quarter interception that led to Tulsa’s game-winning field goal.

Bennett, the league's special teams player of the week, punted six times for a 46.3-yard average, including three inside the 20-yard line. He had no punts returned and a long of 62 yards.

Tags