Tulsa football players Reggie Robinson II and Thomas Bennett earned American Athletic Conference player of the week honors on Monday for their efforts in the Golden Hurricane's 34-31 win over UCF on Friday night.
Robinson, the AAC defensive player of the week, totaled five tackles -- all solo -- three pass breakups and a fourth-quarter interception that led to Tulsa’s game-winning field goal.
Bennett, the league's special teams player of the week, punted six times for a 46.3-yard average, including three inside the 20-yard line. He had no punts returned and a long of 62 yards.