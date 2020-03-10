The University of Tulsa football team’s dominant victory in last year’s finale was more than the difference between a three-win and a four-win season.
While prevailing 49-24 at East Carolina, the Hurricane revealed signs of what could be to come, a potential return to the type of offensive production that defined the first two years of Philip Montgomery’s tenure but has been largely absent since.
“(That’s) the way we want to be,” Montgomery said. “We were over 300 yards rushing. We were over 300 yards passing. … I thought (quarterback) Zach (Smith) was really on that day. It was good to see our guys execute at such a level.”
Smith was efficient, throwing for 331 yards and five touchdowns, and running back Shamari Brooks averaged a whopping 12.6 yards per carry as part of a 200-yard outing. TU’s 669 yards were its most in an American Athletic Conference game.
“I think we gained a lot of confidence from that win,” Montgomery said. “I thought our defense played extremely well. Offensively, we ran the football extremely well. We threw the football extremely well. I think Zach was on the ground (sacked) one time. Those are recipes for good days.”
With the exception of graduating senior Keenen Johnson, all of the offensive weapons on display in that game remain with the Hurricane during ongoing spring practice: Brooks, Corey Taylor II, TK Wilkerson and Chris Lovick at running back and Sam Crawford Jr., Keylon Stokes and Josh Johnson at receiver.
“The last game of the season (we had) 600 yards of offense,” Stokes said. “We’re just looking for that connection we had in that game, coming out here and molding together as one.”
TU, which will practice again Thursday before taking next week off for spring break, is trying to build on a complete performance to generate what could be a turnaround season in the fall. The Hurricane hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2016, having won a total of nine games in the last three years.
“I think that momentum you try to carry into the winter,” Montgomery said. “I think our guys see the potential of what they are and what they can be and now we’ve just got to go out and continue to keep grinding to get there more consistently.”