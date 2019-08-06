Chris Ivy Jr. can be heard from the sidelines.
As the only senior on the University of Tulsa offensive line, Ivy has become a leader, not only for his position group but for the entire team. While a lot of leaders lead by example, Ivy is also vocal on and off the field.
“He really started this a spring ago,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “He’s really just kind of blossomed into it. If you’re gonna talk like that you gotta be able to back it up with your work and what you do, and Chris does that. That’s why he’s being so effective as a leader for us.”
Ivy wasn’t shy about being a vocal leader after the Hurricane’s first practice of the season last week. It was Day 1, but Ivy already knew his job, especially since it’s a role he already has embraced.
“I’ve been talking since, like, my redshirt freshman year,” Ivy said. “It’s kind of just been instilled in me with the guys that were before me. Just like now, I’ve just accepted the role that I’m in. I always gotta be talking just to make sure that everybody’s moving and staying accountable.”
TU puts its seniors on the front cover of its media guide. This season, Ivy and receiver Keenen Johnson are the only offensive players represented of the 11 athletes pictured on the front and back of the book. That makes it evident most of the Hurricane’s experience comes on the defensive side of the ball.
Those pictured on the front from the defense include end Trevis Gipson, linebacker Cooper Edmiston, safety Manny Bunch and tackle Shemarr Robinson.
“Those guys, they’ve been leading for us,” Montgomery said. “Chris is just continuing to step up and doing a great job with that, along with Trevis and many others. Our older guys right now, they’re very focused. They’re doing a really good job of holding people accountable, but also encouraging doing it the right way. We gotta have that for us to be successful.”
