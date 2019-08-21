Seth Boomer was in a duck blind when he heard about the new guy who was joining the team.
As Boomer, a freshman who was redshirting at the time, and teammates Zaven Collins and Cannon Montgomery waited patiently for a duck to fly above them, small-talk led to the biggest news of the coming days. Leave it to the coach’s son to be ahead of the news, as it was Montgomery who mentioned that Zach Smith was transferring to the University of Tulsa after the 2017 season.
“I didn’t know anything about him,” Boomer recalled.
Boomer soon found out that Smith was transferring from Baylor. He also found out that Smith was a quarterback -- the same as him. Smith also had more experience than Boomer, having started 10 games at Baylor -- while Boomer hadn’t taken a college snap yet.
The TU quarterback room was already a little congested. That coming preseason, while Smith had to sit out because of transfer rules, Boomer competed for the quarterback job in a three-player race with Chad President and Luke Skipper. President and Skipper retired from football after last season.
“Another guy to the room,” Boomer remembers thinking. “Just knowing you’re gonna have to show up and continue to work every day because there’s another guy to compete with. That was the mindset.”
That crowded quarterback meeting room was the first place Smith went when he arrived on the TU campus. That day started the friendship between Boomer and Smith.
As a local kid from Collinsville, Boomer was the best chauffeur to show Smith, from Grandview, Texas, around Tulsa. Over time, Boomer showed Smith the best places to eat, how things worked around campus and, eventually, the best golf courses.
The two have been inseparable ever since. Their lockers are right next to each other. TU receiver Keenen Johnson said he has never seen one without the other away from the locker room.
As a senior, Johnson has witnessed his fair share of quarterback groups, including position battles. He was around last year when Boomer was competing for the starting job against President and Skipper. A year later, there’s competition at the position again.
“I can say this is the first time I’ve seen a group of quarterbacks be that close,” Johnson said. “Them two, especially. They’re really close. Years past, not so much. Maybe a little, but not as much as these two. They’re very close and always together.”
The best part of the competition
Smith claims he’s the better golfer of the two. Although that’s something the two players might debate, media and Hurricane fans are more concerned about who the better quarterback is.
Now that Smith is eligible after sitting out last season, he is officially Boomer’s competitor.
“Man, I think it’s different because Zach, I mean, we hang out every day,” Boomer said. “That’s one of my best friends on campus. We don’t ever really talk about it outside of meetings or on the field. We’re just kind of rolling with it. But we’re competitors. We’re gonna go out there and compete with each other every day.”
With TU’s first game of the season against Michigan State on Aug. 30 just over a week away, coach Philip Montgomery hasn’t named the starter yet. Montgomery has said it’s a three-player race among Boomer, Smith and redshirt freshman Davis Brin.
Brin was not mentioned frequently as a candidate until recently, but Boomer and Smith have been compared by fans and media since spring practice.
Although Brin hasn’t met with the media yet, Boomer and Smith have twice, and it’s always both of them who talk -- never just one. Each is each asked to pretty much say why he thinks he deserves the job more than the other. Neither has budged, more or less tiptoeing around the topic, and being positive about the situation, despite competing against his best friend.
“I think the battle’s been awesome,” Smith said. “We’ve been pushing each other -- been competing -- and I think we’ve both made really good strides during this camp. It’s been fun. It’s just been a battle. I’m enjoying it.”
That could be the truth. On the first day of fall camp, when Boomer completed a long touchdown pass down the sideline, Smith was the first to slap his hand and praise him.
The competition hasn’t hindered their friendship, either. In fact, Boomer said the two haven’t even brought it up outside of the meeting room or off the field.
“It’s kind of like a separate thing,” Boomer said.
They know whoever wins the job will have more experience than what the team had last season. Smith started 10 games during his two seasons at Baylor. Boomer started TU’s final eight games last season.
“Either way, we have a guy with experience in there, and then the guy on the sideline has experience,” Boomer said. “We’re gonna support each other no matter what. Everything happens for a reason, so we’re gonna keep rolling with it.”
Some fans who hear about Smith and Boomer’s friendship in the midst of a position battle are sure to get aroused. It just doesn’t seem right to some people: “If they really wanted the starting job, how could they be friends with the guy trying to take it from them?"
But that friendship during a battle for the most glorified position on the field could be the best thing for the Hurricane.
“Of course, you always want competition -- there’s always gonna be competition -- but I feel like the relationship is what they value more,” TU offensive lineman Chris Ivy Jr. said. “They just want to push each other more so than just, ‘I’m gonna try to beat you out.’ That’s the best part about them is that they’re gonna always compete and just expect more from each other.”
Featured video
OU and Texas mascots have a dance party at Big 12 media day