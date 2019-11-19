University of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery entered the postgame news conference with his white ball cap backward and eye black smeared on his right cheek.
“Been hugging a lot of dudes,” he said.
It was moments after the Golden Hurricane had beaten Central Florida 34-31 in a Friday night game Nov. 8. The victory ended a five-game losing streak, as TU went 47 days without winning a football game. Before Montgomery even walked in, the wall was trembling from the blaring music on the other side that muffled the yelling players. It was obvious that there was an immediate change of mood in that locker room.
“You just feel better overall,” receiver Keenen Johnson said Tuesday. “Your body feels better, so you feel ready to go to practice. You just have, like, a whole energy about yourself that you didn’t have when you were in that losing streak. You’re just trying to fight and get a win, but now that you taste the feeling of victory, you just want to do it again. It makes you hungry, makes you work harder.”
During the losing streak, TU played four teams that had been ranked at some point this season. The streak started with a three-overtime loss to then-No. 24 SMU, as TU squandered a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter.
The streak also included a loss to then-No. 25 Memphis 42-41 at home, as a missed field goal as time expired doomed the Hurricane.
Excluding a 45-17 debacle against Navy, TU’s average margin of defeat during the skid was 7.5 points.
“We had some tough losses in there,” Montgomery said. “You can name a few. And I don’t know that there was ever any doubt in our mind how they would react. But I don’t know that I expected them to react as good as they did. You felt like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have to really bring them in and pull them together and make sure that we’re all locked.’
“We’d meet on Sundays as a team, and those guys were completely locked in to what we were doing. Obviously frustrated and disappointed, maybe, after a game, yet understood, saw the growth that was happening and saw the direction that we were taking, knew how close we were, and it was just about getting over humps.”
TU’s win over UCF came before its second bye week and after a loss to Tulane the week before that ended its chances at six wins and a bowl berth. The Hurricane will conclude its season with games against 3-7 Houston and 3-7 East Carolina — the only teams on TU’s schedule that will have losing records going into the matchup.
“Throughout the season, we knew eventually that the adversity will come to an end,” defensive end Trevis Gipson said. “Our main goal now is to just keep the ball rolling and get these next two wins and finish off with high pride and make sure we’re not just giving up because, obviously, one of our main goals to reach a bowl game is out of reach, but that’s not going to stop us from playing hard, and it’s not going to stop us from playing relentless, either.
“For us to come together, it was special, and now that we’ve overcome adversity, I think it’s time to keep things going.”