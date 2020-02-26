A University of Tulsa official confirmed to Tulsa World on Wednesday that tight end Denzel Carter and kicker Jacob Rainey are no longer on the TU football team. Both were absent from the spring football roster.
Carter left during the season after catching six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, with his last reception of the year coming against Navy on Oct. 12. It was his first season with TU after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Rainey struggled last season while in charge of the Golden Hurricane’s field goal duties, making only 65.2% as a freshman. He most likely saw the writing on the wall after a disappointing season and TU bringing in a scholarship kicker as part of its 2020 recruiting class. The Hurricane offered Tyler Tipton shortly after his official visit, during which Rainey missed a potential game-winning 29-yard field goal against Memphis.
“If you’re talking about the kicking game specifically, most of those guys, especially if you look in the league, they just fire their kicker and hire another one,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “And they don’t get it right half the time either. It’s a roll-of-the-dice type of deal in the kicking game part of it.”
Neither Carter or Rainey have announced their next move yet.