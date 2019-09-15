The timing was perfect when Reggie Robinson II cut in front of Oklahoma State receiver Landon Wolf and leaped in the air to tip Spencer Sander’s pass in the air with his left hand. Robinson, a senior cornerback, bobbled the ball from one hand to other four times before finally getting ahold of it and pulling in his first career interception.
The first-quarter interception seemed to flip a switch for the University of Tulsa defense that had already given up 17 points to in-state rival OSU, which ultimately won the game 40-21. Although the Hurricane did not get any points from the turnover after being forced to punt despite starting the drive inside OSU territory, the play was still a spark in TU’s first-half comeback.
After the interception, the Cowboys didn’t find the end zone again until the 4:35 mark in the third quarter. Before then, OSU scored two touchdowns in the first 3:37. The result was a 21-20 halftime score in TU’s favor after starting the game down 17-0.
“I definitely think takeaways — that’s how you change the game,” senior safety Manny Bunch said. “Any time you win the takeaway battle you have a good chance to win the game. We got two takeaways today, but before the game we said we were gonna need three. We fell one short, but as far as takeaways go, I feel like we did a good job.”
The Hurricane lost the game but won the turnover battle 2-0. Bunch was responsible for the second turnover — a fumble recovery in the third quarter. But once again, TU failed to put points on the board after starting with the ball on OSU’s 48-yard line.
Ultimately, OSU’s offensive star power was eventually too much for TU to contain any longer. Sanders started using his mobility and scored on a 27-yard run to end OSU’s touchdown drought. Sanders then found top target Tylan Wallace for a 90-yard touchdown the next drive after TU kept Wallace quiet until then. Star running back Chuba Hubbard punctuated all scoring with a 33-yard run with 2:34 left.
Although 40 points doesn’t usually look respectable on paper for a defensive performance, the Cowboys had scored 52 and 56 points in their first two games.
“But I was proud of our defense and their effort,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “That's an explosive offense that's put up a ton of points the first two weeks, and I thought our guys did a really nice job of battling all the way through.”