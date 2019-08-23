Zach Smith took six snaps at quarterback, then stepped back behind the rest of the offense after coach Philip Montgomery yelled to rotate. Seth Boomer stepped up for the next six plays. Then it was Davis Brin’s turn, and after he controlled the offense for six plays, Smith was back in.
The University of Tulsa has had a quarterback battle in fall camp. While Montgomery has evaluated the position he knows best, the three candidates have spent most practices rotating after six plays to evenly split reps. With less than a week until TU’s season opener against Michigan State, it appears the race is between Smith and Boomer.
“Those guys are competitors,” offensive lineman Chris Ivy Jr. said. “They compete every day.”
Ivy’s answers about the quarterback battle almost have to be vague. All of the action happens behind him, after all.
“For me, it’s really hard to tell just because I’m more focused on the blocking aspect of our play,” Ivy said.
Keylon Stokes and Keenen Johnson know their quarterbacks, though. As wide receivers, they catch at least a glimpse of the gunslinger every play. And as TU’s two leading receivers, most of the passes thrown are in their direction, no matter who’s on the front end of the throw.
“Honestly, I have actually liked it,” Johnson about the QB battle. “I’ve enjoyed the competition because both the guys are very talented. They both can control the offense. They both are very poised in the pocket. I can’t say there’s a drop-off between either one of them. They both come to practice and compete hard.”
Stokes said the biggest adjustment receivers have to make with rotating quarterbacks is gaining chemistry with each passer. But it’s not anything that has caused an issue for him with Smith or Boomer.
“As a receiver, it’s something you have to adjust to,” Stokes said. “In my position, I will have to, like, I get good with both quarterbacks. You just never know. It has to be one at the end of the day. They’re both good. They’re both great. You just gotta get that chemistry with both of them because at the end of the day you only get to play with one.”
But constantly catching passes from different quarterbacks seems like quite the adjustment. Is building that chemistry with different passers on the fly a challenge?
“Nah, it’s not that difficult,” Stokes said. “It could be if you and the quarterback don’t communicate. I can honestly say, us three, we communicate. Both quarterbacks and us, we communicate well. They know where we’re supposed to be -- where we’re supposed to be with the ball and without the ball.”
After an entire offseason of catching passes from those guys, Stokes and Johnson can evaluate the quarterbacks almost as well as Montgomery.
“They both have their strengths and weaknesses,” Johnson said. “But none of them set them apart. That’s what makes it so hard right now to make a decision.”
Stokes hasn’t noticed much of a difference between Smith and Boomer, either, noting that both have strong arms.
“They both got the same interest to me,” Stokes said. “It’s really difficult. It’s a hard decision. In coach Monty’s shoes, it’d be difficult for me.”
Johnson said Smith has the stronger arm, but Boomer is a more accurate passer.
“I’m not saying one don’t have the other; just one has more than the other,” he said.
Johnson also mentioned another difference: pocket presence. Smith struggles to escape pressure and scramble. Boomer has the opposite problem.
“Seth, he’s just too calm in the pocket sometimes,” Johnson said. “He just be chilling back there.”
Only one quarterback will start Friday night in East Lansing, Michigan, though. Montgomery said Thursday that he doesn’t plan on playing two guys against the Spartans. So until then, the quarterback battle will continue up to the last minute.
“They know how important each rep is because they both want to be the starter Week 1,” Johnson said. “You got them competing like that each day, and me, I’m trying to get better, too. That’s good work every single day.”