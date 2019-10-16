The interview with University of Tulsa offensive tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin started with him pronouncing his first name.
“X-Zah-vee-A,” he slowly said.
Gadlin is relatively unknown as a redshirt freshman in his first season as a starter on the offensive line. He made his first career start at right tackle in Week 1 against Michigan State and has been there ever since.
His unglamorous position in the trenches might be the primary reason Gadlin is not a common name among Golden Hurricane fans, despite an outgoing personality and active Twitter account.
Well, that, and the fact very few people can say his first name correctly.
“It’s just because what they see,” Gadlin said. “I can’t really blame them for saying it wrong, because A, it’s kind of a difficult name to pronounce if you’ve never seen it before, which I don’t think I know anyone else that has it. It’s a little bit difficult in that regard, and then without the ‘u,’ it just looks like ‘X-Za-vee-A’ and a bunch of other different pronunciations that I can’t remember right now.”
When Gadlin signed with TU in 2017 out of Mansfield Summit High School in Texas, school officials had to reach out to him before publicizing the new addition because they had two different spellings of his name in their records. Although, according to Gadlin and the Hurricane roster his first name is X’Zauvea, legally, it’s X’Zavea — without the ‘u.’ Gadlin and his family added a ‘u’ in the middle of the name to help others pronounce it correctly.
“So on my birth certificate is ‘X-‘-Z-A-V-E-A,’” Gadlin explained. “But growing up I was always taught it was ‘X-‘-Z-A-U-V-E-A,’ so that kind of little discrepancy has followed me for my entire life. Whenever I’m able to write my name, I write it with the ‘u.’”
Said TU coach Philip Montgomery: “Yeah, but I don’t think it’s always still pronounced right. ‘X,’ that’s what I call him. I just call him ‘X.’”
Most around the TU program refer to Gadlin as ‘X,’ which he’s perfectly fine with. That’s still better than other pronunciations with which he has dealt.
“Every time substitute teachers were coming to class, sometimes I know where I am on the roll sheet, so they just stare at it and be like, ‘Uhh …’ So I’d be like, ‘X’Zauvea, right here, this is me,’” Gadlin recalled.
“Then sometimes when I tell people what it is, they’re like, ‘Oh, Xavier.’ No.”
Xavier is actually what Gadlin’s first name was originally going to be, but since it was already taken by a cousin, his parents added a twist to the more common name.
“I do like it,” Gadlin said. “It makes me different. It makes me unique. And you don’t really see anybody with this name, so when you see it, you know it’s me.”
Now at 20 years old, a unique name perfectly suits Gadlin and his unique personality. He immediately becomes best friends with strangers because of his outgoing character. On Tuesday, Gadlin sat at the podium behind a mic at a news conference for the first time in his career. Gadlin said he wasn’t nervous a bit, despite the staring reporters and row of cameras.
“I think I am unique in my personality,” Gadlin said. “I’ve just been outgoing pretty much my entire life, and I’m not really all that shy. I do have a bit of shyness, but that only comes with certain situations, but for the most part I feel like I’m pretty unique with my personality and everything. I feel like I’m pretty different than some of my teammates and my friends and stuff like that.”
Before Gadlin answered questions from media, his coach was asked about Gadlin and that unique personality.
“He’s what you want to build your program on,” Montgomery said.