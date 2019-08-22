The University of Tulsa had to eventually start worrying about a different team.
TU coach Philip Montgomery participated in his first pregame news conference of the season Thursday, and for the first time all offseason, most of the questions he answered were about the Hurricane’s first game and opponent — No. 18 Michigan State. Kickoff next Friday is 6 p.m.
Although the media’s questions about Michigan State began Thursday, Montgomery said he and his team started zoning in on their first opponent on Monday.
“When we started Monday, we kind of split our workouts where we were still getting good work against each other, and the second half of practice doing more of that, where we focused on Michigan State versus our scouts and trying to get that game plan installed,” Montgomery said.
As for who will start at quarterback against the Spartans, Montgomery still hasn’t announced that decision. Zach Smith, Seth Boomer and Davis Brin have been competing for the starting job. Montgomery said he plans to play only one quarterback in the opener, despite three guys being in the mix.
“I think we’re close in figuring out what we want to do at that position,” Montgomery said. “I think those guys have continued to progress. I like the way they have worked and battled throughout spring ball and fall camp. You’ve seen the ebbs and flows of it every day. I think we’re getting close to being able to announce a starter and what we’re going to go with.”
No matter who starts at quarterback, running back will be a constant in the backfield for TU, with Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II returning as Doak Walker Award preseason watch list mentions.
“We’re in countdown mode,” Taylor said about the opener. “I think it’s very exciting to be able to go out there and show all that we’ve been working for in the offseason.”