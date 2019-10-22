Five times, University of Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith was knocked down for a sack and got back up.
No. 18 Cincinnati recorded five sacks in its 24-13 win against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday. Smith fumbled during two of those, adding to his five turnovers in the game.
Like he did after each of those sacks, though, Smith must get up and continue on with No. 25 Memphis looming for TU’s homecoming game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Zach bounces back,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “But, you’ve got to understand, he’s taken some shots this year and continues to keep getting up. I think his toughness can never be questioned. I think, mentally, he’s right on target. Obviously, we coach it and we talk about it, we go through some things and making sure that we’re covering all of our bases on that part of it, but as far as, ‘Does that make him shaky in any sense?’ No.
“He’s a confident young man and believes in what he can do. He’s aggressive by nature when it comes to that. We coach it, we talk about it, but as far as (having five turnovers) working against his psyche, I’m not worried about that at all.”
The Bearcats got to Smith in a hurry Saturday, sacking him and forcing a fumble on the Hurricane’s first drive of the game. TU’s possessions were sandwiched between sack fumbles, as Smith coughed the ball up because of a sack on the Hurricane’s last drive of the game, as well. Smith also fumbled two drives after the first one on a 5-yard run while trying to escape pressure.
“There were several of those that you’ve got to give credit to the defense, from the standpoint, Zach’s in the process of throwing, (then) gets hit,” Montgomery said. “Two of those came in those type of instances. Another one comes again in that same type of procedure.”
Smith also threw two interceptions — one a play after the second fumble and the next in the fourth quarter — to put his turnover tally at five.
“We go out there wanting to win the game, but stuff just happens,” receiver Keylon Stokes said. “This game, you just gotta put it in the past and focus on the next opponent.”
Smith’s head coach and teammates seemed to notice him getting back up after sacks more than the turnovers, though. Protecting Smith has been an issue for TU this season, having allowed 26 sacks. Only six teams in the country have given up more sacks than the Hurricane this year.
But other than a few drives against Oklahoma State — a game that was decided by then, and Montgomery said afterward Smith would have returned had the deficit been closer — Smith hasn’t let the constant hits keep him from performing.
That toughness is what has earned Smith so much respect from his teammates, and has them confident that even after a five-turnover performance, their quarterback will still get back up like he always does.
“He’s a dog,” Stokes said. “He’s a hard player. He goes out there every day with the mentality to get better. Even though he’s all banged up, it doesn’t really matter. He doesn’t feel any of that. He just wants to go out there and get better and win the game. …
“He’s got a lot of respect. He has it all. Just to see him take those hits and get up like nothing happened, that’s just respect out of its own right there because he’s just a hard player. He gets all of our respect.”