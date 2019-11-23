First down | Story of the game
Non-offensive plays
The University of Tulsa lost to Houston 24-14 in a game in which it outgained the Cougars 380 yards to 231. Half of Houston’s points came from non-offensive touchdowns — on an interception return in the second quarter and a 94-yard kickoff return in the fourth. The Hurricane committed four turnovers to just one for the Cougars — a fumble in the first quarter.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
TU run game vs. Houston defense
As TU’s run game could never get going, neither could the Hurricane offense. Houston held TU to minus-1 rushing yards on 23 carries. The result was more pressure on the Hurricane’s passing game and quarterback Zach Smith, who threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.
Third down | Game MVP
LB Cooper Edmiston
In a game with few offensive highlights, Edmiston posted impressive stats on the defensive side in his final performance at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The senior linebacker led the Hurricane with 13 tackles, four of which were solo stops. He also had two tackles for loss. Those numbers are somewhat expected from Edmiston at this point, though, as he came into the game leading his team and the AAC with 86 tackles.
Fourth down | What’s next
Season finale at ECU
TU will travel to Greenville, North Carolina, to finish its season against East Carolina in an 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff. ECU is 4-7 and coming off a 31-24 victory against Connecticut on Saturday.