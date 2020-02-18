The Tulsa women’s golf team finished in 10th place Tuesday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate as the Hurricane carded a final round 304 for an 892 score at the par-73 English Turn Golf Club in New Orleans.
Junior Taylor Dobson turned in Tulsa’s best round of the day with a 1-under par 72 and finished with a 219 score for her third top-20 finish in her six tournaments this year with a 19th place performance to pace the Hurricane.
Sophomore Lorena Tseng was next for the Hurricane with a 26th place finish at 222 for the 54 holes, while junior Haley Greb turned in a 30th place performance with a score of 223. Tseng and Greb each tallied rounds of 76 on Tuesday.
Sophomore Sammy Liu placed 69th with a score of 233 and freshman Lilly Thomas finished with a score of 234 for 71st place.