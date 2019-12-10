MEN’S BASKETBALL
Boise State at Tulsa
7 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center
ESPN3, KXBL-99.5
BOISE STATE (5-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Dickinson 6-1 7.1 2.3
G Hobbs 6-4 4.6 3.0
G Jessup 6-7 17.5 4.6
G Alston 6-9 21.4 6.4
F Jorch 6-11 4.6 3.0
TULSA (7-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Hill 6-0 5.6 2.0
G Jackson 6-3 8.6 4.3
F Rachal 6-6 15.9 7.1
F Jones 6-7 8.0 3.9
F Igbanu 6-8 8.6 4.0
Notes: Tulsa concludes a three-game homestand against Boise State, a team it hasn’t played since in 2005 when they were in the WAC together. ... The Hurricane is coming off its first home defeat, a 66-63 setback against Arkansas State in which TU lost despite having its best shooting performance of the season (46.7%). ... Boise State has wins against BYU and Colorado State. ... Broncos senior guard Marcus Dickinson is from Norman and played at Norman North alongside future NBA standout Trae Young and current Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters. ... TU leads the series 6-4 and has won all five meetings at home.