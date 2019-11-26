MEN’S BASKETBALL
South Carolina State at Tulsa
1 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center • ESPN3, KXBL-99.5
SOUTH CAROLINA ST. (2-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Sellers 6-1 9.0 5.5
G Simmons 6-3 6.6 1.8
F Riley 6-7 7.3 2.0
F Kinard 6-8 8.0 2.8
F Applewhite 6-8 10.0 5.8
TULSA (4-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Hill 6-0 5.4 2.8
G Jackson 6-3 12.2 6.0
F Rachal 6-6 17.6 8.2
F Jones 6-7 7.6 4.8
C Ugboh 7-0 1.5 1.3
Notes: Tulsa has its fifth and final home game for the month of November, having prevailed in the previous four. ... Frank Haith is looking for his 100th win with the Hurricane. He coached his 500th game as a head coach last week. ... Junior-college transfer Brandon Rachal has scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games, becoming the first TU player to accomplish that feat since Shaquille Harrison in 2015. ... All four of South Carolina State’s losses have come on the road, including a 92-66 defeat at Austin Peay on Monday night.