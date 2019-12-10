LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The University of Tulsa's Taylor Horsfall earned honorable mention on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-North Region Team, the organization announced Tuesday.
Horsfall is the eighth Golden Hurricane and 10th member of a TU volleyball team to earn AVCA All-Region honors and is the first since 2013.
"Taylor Horsfall deserves whatever awards she is given, and more," TU coach Ryan Wills said. "She plays volleyball at a level that would be highly successful in every single conference in America. She represents the University of Tulsa in a first-class way that we are all proud of. Her work ethic, talent, and humility are a dream to coach. Taylor will leave a legacy that should be imitated by any serious athlete that wants to be successful on and off the court."
A native of Houston, the senior defensive specialist/libero became the third Hurricane to record 2,000-plus career digs. She ranks second in program history in career digs with 2,421.
This season, Horsfall earned her second Libero of the Year award in The American. She was also voted first team All-American. In total, she is a three-time all-conference recipient, having earned first team accolades twice and receiving second team accolades once.
The Golden Hurricane returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday, hosting Weber State in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.