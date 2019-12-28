With more than a week between games, perhaps the University of Tulsa’s triple-overtime loss to Colorado State has lingered on the Hurricane’s minds.
That could be a good development for a team trying to find consistency before conference play begins.
“You can build character from it,” forward Jeriah Horne said. “The team will grow stronger from this. … I’m excited to see the next step we take after this game.”
In its previous outing Dec. 21 at the BOK Center, TU rallied in incredible fashion from an eight-point deficit in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, with Horne hitting the tying 3-pointer as part of a career-best performance.
“Jeriah was outstanding,” coach Frank Haith said after the game. “He was terrific. Hopefully he can build on it. A lot of things we can build on from him and some of our other guys who played well today.
At the end of the second overtime, the Hurricane trailed by two with less than three seconds left when Martins Igbanu took a full-court pass from Brandon Rachal and tied the game.
Not until after Horne, Darien Jackson and Rachal – three of the team’s top playmakers – fouled out was Colorado State able to pull away for the 111-104 victory.
“There are some things we can take from this,” Haith said. “It’s a long season and we’ve got to build on it.”
The season continues Sunday afternoon at Kansas State in the nonconference finale for both teams. The Wildcats are reeling, having lost five of their last seven after starting 4-0.
“We’re close in a lot of games,” coach Bruce Weber said after a recent defeat. “We knew we had a new team, a mixture of new players and (veterans) in different roles. It has probably been harder for some of them than they ever anticipated.
“Now we have to see if we can take a step forward. A lot of things can happen ... but a lot of things need to change. I think we have made progress over the last few weeks; it just hasn’t been enough to get us over the hump.”
The same could be said for TU, which has prevailed in the previous two meetings in the three-game series with Kansas State. The Hurricane (8-4) has shown potential in wins against Vanderbilt and Boise State but also suffered a 98-79 setback at Arkansas two weeks ago.
“This taste is not going to leave our mouths,” Horne said after the Colorado State game. “We’re going to prepare after this break that we have ... and just continue to do what we do and stick to it and let coach Haith lead the team.