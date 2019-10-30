MEN'S BASKETBALL
Rockhurst at Tulsa (exh.)
7 p.m. Thursday, Reynolds Center
KXBL fm99.5
Notes: The Hurricane returns three of its top six scorers from last season, including senior forward Martins Igbanu, who averaged 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 2018-19. ... Located in Kansas City, Mo., Rockhurst is an NCAA Division II member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference. ... For Halloween, TU is hosting “Trick or Treat” night with other sports teams and university organizations stationed throughout the concourse distributing candy to kids. The first 150 kids will receive a TU-branded candy pail. ... Tickets are $5.
-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World