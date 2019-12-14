FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In a matter of minutes, the University of Tulsa’s window of opportunity closed.
After trailing by a significant margin for much of Saturday’s men’s basketball game, the Hurricane drew within striking distance of Arkansas in the second half. Down nine with 12 minutes left, TU had possession out of a timeout but turned the ball over.
The Razorbacks responded in a dominant way, putting together a run to go up 20 and slam the door on the opponent on their way to a 98-79 victory in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.
“We needed to be more aggressive offensively and I thought we were in the second half,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “Then we had a stretch there where we didn’t score and I think there as a live-ball turnover that happened right away. That kind of got it going again.”
Arkansas, motivated after its first loss in overtime at Western Kentucky a week ago, played intense defense from the opening tip, forcing turnovers and cashing in with early 3-pointers from Isaiah Joe for a 23-7 advantage.
“We made some mental mistakes,” Haith said. “We tried for home-run plays and we had a couple balls that were right in our hands and we didn’t hang onto them.”
The Hurricane (8-3) battled back from the out-of-sorts start to get within 11, but a double technical on Darien Jackson and Adrio Bailey disrupted momentum. On the last possession of the first half, Mason Jones launched a long buzzer-beater 3-pointer that bounced in, putting the Razorbacks up 16.
Point guard Elijah Joiner powered TU with eight points in the first eight minutes of the second half, consistently driving to the goal and converting layups or getting to the free-throw line. He finished with a career-high 14 points.
“I was just trying to be aggressive and create for myself and for my teammates,” Joiner said.
Jones continued to take advantage of his matchup in the second half, scoring 18 of his career-high 41 points after TU pulled within single digits. In the 13-2 run that put the game away, he poured in 10.
After falling behind by 20, the Hurricane kept trying to cut into its deficit only to give up baskets on the other end. In addition to Jones’ performance for the second-most points by a Razorback in Bud Walton Arena history, Joe scored 20.
“Those two guys, we couldn’t stop them,” Haith said. “They were terrific.”
Arkansas (9-2) kept its starters in the game until the final minute while still gunning for the 100-point mark until the end. The Razorbacks shot 57% and scored 23 points off turnovers and 27 points on fast breaks.
“Our defense was not very good,” Haith said. “I felt like Arkansas came in and played extremely hard and extremely well.
“I just feel like we didn’t have great toughness and resolve that we needed to have to get back into the game. I’m disappointed with that, but there are things we can take from this game and put in the memory bank.”
TU plays Colorado State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center as part of the BOK Basketball Showdown. Oklahoma State and Minnesota meet at 4:30 p.m. in the second half of the doubleheader.