Jabari Narcis scored 16 points Saturday night to lead Texas-Arlington to a 73-59 win over Tulsa in Arlington, Texas.
Reggie Jones scored 19 points for the Golden Hurricane (1-1). Jones was 5-for-12 from the field and 6-for-10 from the free throw line. Darien Jackson added 12 points and Jeriah Horne had 11 points for TU.
Brian Warren had 15 points for Texas-Arlington (2-0). David Azore added 12 points. Radshad Davis had 11 points for the hosts.
Texas-Arlington jumped out to a 12-2 lead just over four minutes into the game, but TU responded with a 10-2 run to get within two points. The Mavericks then scored seven straight to extend the lead back to nine. TU trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half before closing within 33-23 at the break.
In the second half, UTA built its lead to 20 (53-33) by the 14:09 mark and the final 14-point margin was the closest TU would get the rest of the way.
The Hurricane shot just 30.6% (19-for-62) from the field and 5-for-22 (22.7%) from 3-point range.
Tulsa is back at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face crosstown rival Oral Roberts at the Reynolds Center.