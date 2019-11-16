Brandon Rachal scored 30 points Saturday afternoon to lift Tulsa to a 72-65 victory over Austin Peay in front of 3,105 at the Reynolds Center.
Rachal scored TU’s first 14 points, and had 18 of his 30 in the first half. He also had team highs of seven rebounds and five steals in 32 minutes of action.
Darien Jackson added 16 points for the Hurricane (3-1).
Rachal hit two free throws to give Tulsa a 14-4 lead less than six minutes into the game. Austin Peay (1-2) responded, however, with a 13-4 run to get within one at 18-17 with 9:30 left in the half. The Governors weren’t done, eventually taking the lead and building as much as a nine-point margin (36-27) before settling for a 36-34 advantage at the break.
Austin Peay outscored TU 30-13 from the 14:26 mark to the 1:41 mark of the first half, but a 7-0 Hurricane run to close out the half kept TU within reach.
The lead exchanged hands a few times in the second half, but TU was able to grab the lead for good at 63-61 on a basket by Martins Igbanu with three minutes left. Jackson added a dunk for a four-point lead 20 seconds later and TU led by at least three points the rest of the way.
“It was a hard-fought game. I thought our guys showed some moxie down the stretch in the second half,” Hurricane coach Frank Haith said in a release. “We struggled in the first half. We had the nice run in the first 7-8 minutes of the game then we missed some bunnies around the basket and we let that affect us on the defensive end of the floor. They got momentum and got a little confidence and then all of a sudden it’s a game. Game on. I thought in the second half we battled back and forth.”
Terry Taylor scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Austin Peay. Jordyn Adams added 15 points for the Governors.
The Hurricane is back at home Wednesday, facing Southeastern Louisiana in a 7 p.m. tipoff.