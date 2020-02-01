The only thing more dramatic than Elijah Joiner’s game-winning shot for the University of Tulsa was the backstory to his emotional day.
Joiner poured his heart into a career-best performance Saturday, delivering 22 points and a last-second 3-pointer to vault the Hurricane to a thrilling 54-51 victory against No. 23 Wichita State. And, making it even more meaningful, he did it with his father, Broderick Joiner, in attendance at the Reynolds Center.
“I honestly never pictured this moment with my father being here for the first time,” Joiner said, breaking down in tears. “I’m just so happy he was here for this moment.
“It means so much for me to see him in the crowd. … I never pictured him being in the crowd cheering me on and things like that this far in my life, but he’s here and I’m just so happy that he’s here.”
Joiner’s relationship with his father is a recent development. Growing up in Chicago, he was primarily raised by his mother and stepfather.
“When I was getting recruited and stuff, I didn’t picture this moment of my dad getting out here,” Joiner said. “I just thank God that he helped us build the relationship that we have now. That’s my right-hand man and I’m just glad to see him out here and excited to see his son perform.”
His father was among the 8,089 in a crowd split between Hurricane and Shockers fans who witnessed a memorable conclusion to a key American Athletic Conference game. TU (15-6, 7-1) had possession with 3.3 seconds left but had to travel the length of the court to avoid overtime.
Brandon Rachal inbounded to Joiner in the backcourt and Joiner drove to the right wing and pulled up from 25 feet as time expired. When the ball reached the bottom of the net, Joiner was mobbed by his teammates and the TU students rushed the court in a raucous celebration.
“It was a difficult shot,” Joiner said. “I was able to create a little space to get a look at the rim and I just threw it up and fell to the ground.”
Joiner had been the Hurricane’s top playmaker throughout the game, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from 3-point range. He also contributed five rebounds and five assists.
“It was his day,” coach Frank Haith said. “Obviously he was outstanding and he finished it off with the game-winner. He was terrific and we needed every point he got.”
The game was tied at 51 after a pair of free throws from TU’s Martins Igbanu with 43 seconds left. Wichita State (17-4, 5-3) was off the mark on a 3-point try but secured the offensive rebound.
Out of a timeout, the Shockers had 19 seconds on the shot clock but because of a swarming defense failed to get an attempt off, setting up TU’s chance to win in the final seconds.
“That’s the most dramatic, last-second shot that I can recall (in my coaching career),” Haith said.
“These guys have been so good since Christmas in terms of our preparation and practicing late-game situations and not bending and staying (together) through adversity.”
With a sixth consecutive victory on the same day Houston lost at Cincinnati, the Hurricane moved into sole possession of first place in the American. For the first time since 1968-69, TU has picked up two home wins against ranked opponents in the same season, having beaten then-No. 20 Memphis 80-40 in the Hurricane’s previous game at the Reynolds Center.
“We want to stay in the moment, but I think this team has built on some other great wins,” Haith said. “I think this team has done some really good things so far. We’ve just got to continue building on it.”