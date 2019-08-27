The Tulsa men’s cross country team will open the 2019 campaign ranked No. 29 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) poll, which was released on Tuesday morning.
The Golden Hurricane, which also earned a No. 3 preseason ranking in the Midwest Region by the USTFCCCA, return five of its seven runners from last year’s American Athletic Conference Championship squad. Included in that group are the team’s top four finishers at the league meet in Scott Beattie, Peter Lynch, Cameron Field and Isaac Akers.