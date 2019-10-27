Sam Ashton scored the game-winner just 20 seconds into overtime, lifting Memphis to a 2-1 win over visiting Tulsa in men's soccer action on Sunday.
Tulsa (4-8-1, 0-4 AAC) took the lead at 1-0 on a goal by Rooks Hunter in the 33rd minute. Memphis (10-4, 4-1) pulled even in the 40th minute on a goal by Peyton McKnatt. Neither team scored in the second half before the Tigers got the winner early in OT.
TU is back home Friday to face Temple in a 7 p.m. contest at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.