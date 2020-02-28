Connor Di Marco and Kody Pearson improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 at No. 1 doubles on Friday night, as the Tulsa men’s tennis team fell to No. 18 Texas Tech, 4-1, at the McLeod Tennis Center on the campus of Texas Tech University. The Golden Hurricane stand at 7-5 on the year, while the Red Raiders improve to 10-4.
Tulsa trailed at all three doubles matches early in the match, but clawed their way to victory in the top two spots.
Di Marco and Pearson secured their win at No. 1 doubles by way of a 6-4 win against Isaac Arevalo and Jackson Cobb. That tied doubles at 1-1. Jarod Hing and Tom Thelwall-Jones then stormed back and clinched the doubles point over Reed Collier and Parker Wynn, 7-6(4). That gave the Hurricane its only lead of the match at 1-0.